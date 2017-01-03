Long Beach Community Foundation Nationally Recognized for Philanthropic Excellence

The Long Beach Community Foundation (LBCF) recently received reaccreditation from the National Standards for U.S. Community Foundations, the “nation’s highest standard for philanthropic excellence,” it was announced.

The National Standards for U.S. Community Foundations sets a roadmap for the legal, ethical and effective practice of community foundations across the U.S.

“Meeting the National Standards benchmarks is a rigorous, comprehensive process,” said Randy Royster, Chair of the Community Foundations National Standards Board, in a statement. “This re-accreditation is a significant accomplishment that indicates the Long Beach Community Foundation demonstrates a commitment to transparency, quality, integrity and accountability as it carries out its mission.”

In order to receive reaccreditation, the LBCF had to document their policies for donor services, investments, grantmaking and administration, alongside the over 500 accredited foundations nationwide. The National Standards for U.S. Community Foundations program is designed to assure the quality and legally sound operations of foundations, for their donors and nonprofit organizations.

“This designation is critically important to our organization,” said LBCF Board Chair Jane Netherton in a statement. “When people make a charitable bequest or establish a fund, they are putting their trust in us. They are counting on us to manage the investment wisely, honor their charitable wishes and, in some cases, provide lifetime income to their favorite charitable causes. The National Standards re-accreditation provides donors and nonprofits with the reassurance we have their best interest in mind.”

For more information about LBCF, visit the website here. For more information on National Standards for U.S. Community Foundations, visit the link here.