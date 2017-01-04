Space Heater Causes Fire in Illegally Converted Garage Tuesday Morning

A detached garage that had been illegally converted into an apartment caught fire in North Long Beach early Tuesday morning, according to the Long Beach Fire Department (LBFD).

The fire was reported on the 100 block of East Barclay Street at about 2:20AM, LBFD spokesman Jake Heflin said.

No one was injured.

Fire officials said the cause of the fire was a portable space heater too close to combustible material.

Space heaters should have at least three feet of clearance.

Converting a garage into a living area is illegal & deadly. Report illegal garage conversions to the Fire Department. Keep Long Beach safe! pic.twitter.com/5HbpGFovGD — Long Beach Fire (@lbfd) January 3, 2017

City News Service contributed to this report.