garage fire  

Space Heater Causes Fire in Illegally Converted Garage Tuesday Morning

A detached garage that had been illegally converted into an apartment caught fire in North Long Beach early Tuesday morning, according to the Long Beach Fire Department (LBFD).

Story continued below.
S P O N S O R

The fire was reported on the 100 block of East Barclay Street at about 2:20AM, LBFD spokesman Jake Heflin said.

No one was injured.

Fire officials said the cause of the fire was a portable space heater too close to combustible material.

Space heaters should have at least three feet of clearance.

City News Service contributed to this report.

Share this:

NEVER MISS A STORY

°F

MORE »

Latest Comment