Water Damage from Destroyed Hydrant Closes Down 2nd Street Bar Indefinitely

Screenshot taken from Dogz Bar and Grill video.

A Belmont Shore bar was forced to close down indefinitely after a delivery truck hit a fire hydrant, sending a geyser of water onto the bar’s roof and flooding nearby streets Wednesday morning, according to fire officials.

The delivery struck sheared off the fire hydrant on the 5300 block of East 2nd Street at about 10:30AM, according to Long Beach Fire Department (LBFD) spokesman Mark Miller.

Dogz Bar and Grill, which is located at the corner of East 2nd Street and Glendora Avenue, received most of the damage as water from the damaged hydrant landed on the roof, causing some to believe that the roof had collapsed.

“An initial report was of a roof collapse but it wasn’t,” Miller said. “Water basically got onto the roof and through some of the vents and caused some pretty good water damage of the drywall inside the business.”

It took 15 minutes for firefighters to shut down the fire hydrant, Miller said. While no streets were shut down, 2nd Street was reduced to one lane until the water subsided.

The official Dogz Bar and Grill Facebook page announced the unfortunate incident. The post, which included a video of the water pouring onto its roof, said the business will be closed for an unspecified duration.

“Not the best day at Dogz,” the post read. “A big truck hit the fire hydrant and created a geyser on us. We will be closed until further notice. Thanks in advance for understanding.”

No injuries were reported and no arrests were made, Long Beach Police Department (LBPD) spokeswoman Marlene Arrona said.

The investigation remains ongoing.