Mayor Robert Garcia to Deliver State of the City on Tuesday

Mayor Robert Garcia speaks during the 2015 State of the City. File photo.

Hear about what city officials have been working on and what projects are in the works when Mayor Robert Garcia delivers the 2017 State of the City, scheduled to take place in downtown Long Beach Tuesday, January 10.

“I’m going to plan on talking [about] a lot of the amazing things that have happened in the last couple of years for the city,” Garcia told the Post.

He said he also plans on speaking about infrastructure improvements under Measure A, park improvements, climate change, jobs, unemployment and public safety.

The event will begin with a reception at 5:00PM, followed by the program at 6:00PM. Guests will be able to enjoy food trucks, games, refreshments and photos with friends until 8:00PM. The event will be held at the Terrace Theater, in the Long Beach Convention and Entertainment Center.

To RSVP to the free event, click here.

The Terrace Theater is located at 300 East Ocean Boulevard.