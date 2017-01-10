Suspicious Package Closes Down Roads Near Traffic Circle Monday

Roads near the city’s Traffic Circle were closed down for hours Monday evening due to a suspicious package that was eventually rendered safe by a sheriff’s bomb squad.

Officers responded to the incident at about 4:20PM on the 1800 block of Ximeno Avenue, near Atherton Street, according to Long Beach Police Department (LBPD) spokesman Sgt. Brad Johnson.

A containment area was set up by officers who then called for a sheriff’s bomb squad, he said.

At about 8:20PM, Johnson announced that the package was rendered safe by the sheriff’s arson-explosives detail. It was not immediately clear if the package contained anything dangerous.

The incident remains under investigation, Johnson said.

City News Service contributed to this report.