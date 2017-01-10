Self-Service Vehicle Registration Renewal Kiosk Added to DMV Long Beach

Renewing your vehicle’s registration at the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) in Long Beach just became significantly less time-consuming.

DMV Now: Self-Service Terminals have been added to 10 new locations, Long Beach included, and are designed to help drivers in need of a quickly renewed registration to obtain a license plate tag and registration card.

Individuals will need their vehicle registration renewal notice sent by mail or their most recent vehicle registration card to conduct a transaction. The touch screen machine offers English and Spanish instructions and accepts cash, credit and debit cards and checks.

“The popular self-service terminal is designed for customers who need their vehicle registration card and license plate tag immediately,” stated the release.

The kiosk can also be used by those who have decided not to drive their vehicle and want to file for planned non-operation status.

DMV Now: Self-Service Terminals are available during regular business hours and can be found at 60 DMV field offices.

Since the first self-service terminal was installed six years ago, approximately 5.4 million vehicle registration transactions have been completed using the kiosks, according to the DMV.

Other newly installed kiosks can be found at DMVs in Hemet, Norco, Palm Desert, Pittsburg, Rancho Cucamonga, Riverside, Roseville, San Bernardino and West Covina.

For more information and to find a kiosk near you, click here.

Image courtesy of the DMV.

The DMV Long Beach is located at 3700 East Willow Street.