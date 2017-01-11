Rain Expected to Last Through Friday, Beach Hazards Advisory Issued

Rain and showers are expected to continue throughout the Southland today through Friday due to a pair of storm systems, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

Forecasted for tonight after 10:00PM, the chance of it raining in Long Beach is at 80 percent, according to the NWS.

On Wednesday, rain is expected before 10:00AM with a chance of showers until 4:00PM and gusts of wind up to 25 mph.

Sunny skies and slightly warmer temperatures aren’t expected until Friday.

Los Angeles County health officials warned against swimming in ocean waters near storm drains due to the bacteria, “debris, trash and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas [that] are likely to enter ocean waters through these outlets,” according to the statement.

A beach hazards advisory was issued by the NWS, to remain in effect through Thursday morning, warning against high tides expected to occur on Wednesday morning and minor tidal overflow in low-lying beach areas.

City News Service contributed to this report.