Midnight Crash Between Police Truck and Sedan Could Be DUI-Related, Police Say

Photo courtesy of Long Beach Fire Department (LBFD).

A collision between a sedan and police truck just after midnight Friday near Cal State Long Beach resulted in the hospitalization of both drivers, said authorities, who are investigating the crash as a possible DUI-related incident.

The crash happened at 12:10AM on Bellflower Boulevard, south of Atherton Street, when the driver of a Mercedes Benz sedan lost control and spun out, crossing the center divider and striking a marked police pickup truck, said Long Beach Police Department (LBPD) spokeswoman Nancy Pratt.

It was not raining at the time of the crash, but the streets were wet due to the weather, she added.

The adult male driver and sole occupant of the sedan was then removed from the vehicle by a good Samaritan when it caught on fire, Pratt said. He was transported to a local hospital in critical condition by Long Beach Fire Department (LBFD) personnel.

Pratt said there were two good Samaritans at the scene, and one of them may have also been transported to a local hospital with unspecified injuries.

The officer driving the truck, which ended up on its side, was also transported to a local hospital for minor injuries he sustained, according to Pratt. He was also the sole occupant of the vehicle.

Early morning vehicle accident @ Bellflower/Atherton. 5 patients: 2 ALS to local trauma center, 1 BLS to local hospital. 2 released onscene. pic.twitter.com/ucTpNbJIxg — Long Beach Fire (@lbfd) January 13, 2017

Authorities said a responding officer was also slightly injured from breaking the windshield of the truck to extricate the officer inside.

The pickup truck is used by the department’s Boat Detail to transport their diving gear, Pratt said.

Portions of the intersection were closed during the investigation.

Officials are investigating the crash as possibly DUI-related.

Anyone who may have information regarding the collision is asked to contact the LBPD’s Collision Investigation Detail at (562) 570-7355.