Long Beach Police Lieutenant Jeffrey Berkenkamp Promoted to Commander

Police Lt. Jeffrey Berkenkamp has been promoted to commander, officials announced Friday, selected by Police Chief Robert Luna to command the Long Beach Police Department’s (LBPD) West Patrol Division.

Berkenkamp is a 19-year veteran of the police force, LBPD officials stated, beginning his career with the LBPD in 1997. He was promoted to sergeant in 2007 and lieutenant in 2015.

During his tenure, Berkenkamp has worked a variety of assignments, including: patrol, field training officer, Directed Enforcement, SWAT, Critical Incident Management, Event Planning Section, and most recently as the lieutenant overseeing the Special Enforcement Section, which includes SWAT, K-9 Detail and Air Support, according to officials.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in business from Cal State Long Beach and graduated from the Sherman Block Leadership Institute.

“The Long Beach Police Department congratulates Lieutenant Berkenkamp and wishes him continued success,” officials stated.

Berkenkamp will begin his role as commander on January 21. He is replacing current West Patrol Division Commander Robert Smith who will assume command of the Gang & Violent Crimes Division left empty by Commander Robert Luman who recently retired.

Photo courtesy of LBPD.