6-Year-Old Girl Struck by Vehicle While Crossing Long Beach Street

A 6-year-old girl was seriously injured when she was struck by a vehicle while crossing the street in the city’s Wrigley neighborhood Saturday night, authorities said.

Police responded to a call of an injury traffic accident near Pacific Avenue and Burnett Street at 7:20PM on Saturday, January 14, according to Long Beach Police Department (LBPD) Sgt. James Richardson.

She was crossing the street when she was struck, he added.

Arriving officers found the young girl who was subsequently transported to a local hospital in critical condition by Long Beach Fire Department (LBFD) personnel.

LBFD spokesman Brian Fisk said the girl was transported to a local trauma hospital with "significant traumatic injuries."

“The driver of the vehicle involved in the accident remained at the scene and cooperated with officers during the investigation,” Richardson said.

The investigation remains ongoing.

No additional information is available at this time.