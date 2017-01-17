Bomb Squad Blows Up Possible Homemade Firework Found Near Rosie’s Dog Beach

A suspicious device that washed ashore near Rosie’s Dog Beach on Sunday was later blown up by the sheriff’s bomb squad, according to the Long Beach Police Department (LBPD).

Officers received a call about a suspicious device that washed up on the beach at 11:37AM on the 4700 block of East Ocean Boulevard, LBPD Sgt. James Richardson said.

Responding personnel with the Long Beach Fire Department (LBFD) believed the device was a possible homemade firework, according to Richardson.

The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department (LASD) Bomb Squad was then requested.

The bomb squad responded and rendered the device safe by burying it in the sand and blowing it up, Richardson said.

The investigation remains ongoing.