Long Beach Church and Home Evacuated Following Report of Suspicious Device

An East Village church and home were evacuated Tuesday morning when a suspicious device was reported nearby, authorities said. The device was later determined safe.

The device was reported near 6th Street and Olive Avenue at 9:05AM, according to Long Beach Police Department (LBPD) spokeswoman Nancy Pratt.

A nearby church and five people inside a residence were evacuated as a precaution, Pratt said. Students at a nearby school were also moved to the north end of the campus.

6th Street, from Atlantic Avenue to Alamitos Avenue, was closed for about an hour as authorities investigated.

The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department’s (LASD) Bomb Squad responded to the incident and found no explosive material, according to Pratt.