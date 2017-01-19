City Officials Provide Tips and Resources for Upcoming Series of Powerful Storms

A trio of storms are expected to strike the region beginning today, with rain expected late tonight or early Thursday.

The powerful storm systems are expected to bring several inches of rain, strong winds and higher sea levels through Monday, which can pose a danger to beachgoers and operators of small vessels. Boat owners are advised to secure their vessels in Long Beach marinas.

“This very large long-period westerly swell has the potential to bring the highest surf seen in recent years to the Central Coast,” National Weather Service officials said in a release, adding that the surf will peak late Friday into Saturday, then slowly subside through Monday.

In preparation for the storms, crews with the City of Long Beach will clear thousands of catch basins, clean and test 26 pump stations, fortify sand berms on the beach, install debris booms to prevent trash from entering the marina areas, maintain storm runoff culverts on the beaches, install plugs in the Naples sea wall to prevent flooding and deploy additional staff, including Swiftwater rescue teams and equipment.

The preparation is part of a coordinated, multi-department response, city officials stated.

In addition, city officials advise residents to avoid swimming in coastal waters for three days following the end of the rainstorm, due to possible unhealthy conditions from runoff.

Those in need of sand and sandbags can head to the following Long Beach fire stations: Station 7, 2295 Elm Street; Station 12, 1199 Artesia Boulevard; Station 13, 2475 Adriatic Avenue; Station 14, 5200 Eliot Street. Bags for sand are available at all neighborhood fire stations and the 72nd Place lifeguard station.

Residents need to bring their own shovel or tool when collecting sand, according to the city release.



Coastal areas and valleys are expected to receive between a half-inch and an inch of rain as a result of the weather system arriving tonight, said NWS forecasters.

The storm expected on Friday is likely to be stronger, producing up to three inches of moderate to heavy rain.

The third storm—from Sunday to Monday—is expected to be the wettest of the three, generating between 1.5 inches and three inches of rain along the coast and in the valleys.

Temperatures will remain in the 50s and low 60s amid precipitation from Thursday to Monday.

Residents are also advised to avoid areas subject to sudden flooding; avoid driving through flooded roads or walking across a flowing stream of water; slow down at intersections and treat those with non-working signal lights as stop signs; secure personal property and vehicles in areas prone to flooding; avoid unnecessary trips; dress in warm, loose layers of clothing when traveling and advise others of your destination and estimated arrival time; be aware of utility workers in or near the road; stay off sand berms and away from city vehicles and machinery when in use along the coastline; keep pets inside; place refuse and recycling carts on the parkway or driveway apron; report street flooding or downed trees by calling (562) 570-2700.

El Dorado Nature Center trails will likely need to be closed due to the amount of rainfall forecast, according to the release. Call (562) 570-1745 for updated information.

Earlier today, the U.S. Coast Guard issued a statement advising mariners to wear life jackets while on the water, have a working marine-band radio on board, carry marine flares, make sure bilge pumps are operational, know conditions before setting out, and file a plan with friends, family and local marinas, listing everyone aboard, your destination and estimated time of return.

For more information, including a guide to severe weather, click here.

City News Service contributed to this report.