Local Political Leaders to Speak at Women’s March LA on Saturday

Photo courtesy of Women's March Los Angeles.

A handful of Long Beach representatives are expected to take part in Saturday’s Women’s March LA in Downtown Los Angeles, a “sister march” in solidarity with the Women’s March on Washington calling for the protection of human rights.

Those expected to speak in Los Angeles include County Supervisor Janice Hahn, who represents Long Beach and California Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon, whose district includes parts of Long Beach.

Other notable speakers include Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, Senate leader Kevin de Leon, D-Los Angeles, Rep. Judy Chu, D-Monterey Park, and representatives from organizations like CODE PINK, California National Organization for Women, Planned Parenthood, California Latinas for Reproductive Justice and Black Women for Wellness.

“I am marching Saturday because I want to show my support for the millions of Americans who continue to believe that we should be a nation that respects and supports everyone whether they are a woman, a man, an immigrant, gay, straight, trans, poor, or Muslim,” Hahn said in a statement. “We need to lead by example and fight to make Los Angeles County a model for the nation.”

Thousands are predicted to show up despite rain forecasted for the Southland this weekend (storm link), including hundreds of Long Beachers who expressed their commitment to ride Metro’s Blue Line to the march on Facebook.

Over 600 sister marches are estimated to take place worldwide, according to WMW officials, with at least one march planned in all 50 U.S. states, several U.S. territories and in 57 countries on six continents.

The march is a celebration and protection of human rights, safety, health and families, according to the WMLA website.

“We stand together, recognizing that defending the most marginalized among us is defending all of us,” the WMLA website stated.

Women’s March on Washington officials echoed the same sentiment.

“The marches will seek to reaffirm the core American values of freedom and democracy for all at a time when many fear that their voices will be lost, specifically related to women’s rights, immigrant rights, worker rights, reproductive rights, LGBTQIA rights, environmental rights, rights for all races, and religious freedom,” according to the WMW website.

The march will kickoff at 9:00AM on 6th and Hill streets with speakers from various organizations followed by the march at 10:00AM which ends at Los Angeles City Hall located at 200 North Spring Street. The conclusion of the march will include a rally and speeches from elected officials.



For more information on Women’s March Los Angeles visit their website here or Facebook page here.