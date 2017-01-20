Metro to Beef Up Security, Expand Services to Accommodate Thousands of Expected Women’s March Participants

With up to 150,000 people expected to participate in Women’s March Los Angeles on Saturday, Metro officials announced today plans to expand its rail service and add Metro staff on certain stations.

In preparation for the downtown Los Angeles event, that begins at 9:00AM on Saturday, January 21, Metro rail lines will expand service from 7:30AM to 6:00PM by running six-car trains on the Red and Purple lines and three-car trains on the Blue, Expo and Gold lines, according to Metro officials.

Metro Red and Purple lines will run every 12 minutes; Expo Line trains will increase to every nine minutes; the Blue and Gold lines will remain at 12-minute weekend headways; and the Metro Green Line will remain at 15-minute weekend headways.

Metro staff will be in place to help riders purchase TAP cards and load fares at the North Hollywood, Santa Monica and Culver City stations as well as Union Station.

Metro personnel will then move to Pershing Square and Civic Center stations to help patrons with afternoon departures.

Security will also be in place at downtown stations near the event, according to Metro officials, with Metro coordinating with law enforcement to ensure resources are in place to assist riders, if necessary.

A scheduled closure of Broadway and Hill streets, from 6th to 1st streets, will impact Metro bus operations on Saturday, Metro officials warned. Buses will use Main Street and Hill Street to detour, with signs posted at affected stops informing riders where to board buses.

For a list of park-and-ride lots near Metro Rail stations, click here.

Follow Metro on Twitter at @metroLAalerts and @metrolosangeles for live updates on service detours and parking lot availability.