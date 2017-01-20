Flooding on 710 Freeway as Second of Three Incoming Storms Hits Long Beach

Flooding on the southbound Long Beach (710) Freeway, between the Willow and Anaheim exits. Photo taken Friday, January 20, 2017 by Sarah Bennett.

Reports of flooding on the southbound Long Beach (710) Freeway today have prompted California Highway Patrol officials to warn drivers to avoid driving through standing water.

The No. 1 and No. 2 lanes on the southbound 710 freeway near Pacific Coast Highway were reported as flooded at about 12:43PM, according to the CHP Traffic Incident Information page.

“If you're driving through the area the best thing to do is just take it slow,” said CHP Officer Kevin Tao. “If you see standing water, try to avoid driving through those lanes because we don't know how deep those waters are.”

Tao said officers usually wait to see if water eventually subsides before calling Caltrans personnel to remove standing water.

This is the second of three storms expected to hit the Southland until Monday. Today’s storm is expected to be the coldest of the three and its heaviest rainfall will occur during daytime hours, according to the National Weather Service, which predicted up to three inches of moderate to heavy rain today.

The third storm, which is expected to be the strongest, will mostly show up Sunday and clear out the following day, although showers are in Tuesday's forecast.

City News Service contributed to this report.