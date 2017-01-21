Online Fundraiser Created for Woman Fatally Shot by Long Beach Police

Family and friends of a 37-year-old mother of four, who was fatally shot by Long Beach police when she allegedly wielded a knife at people on Sunday, are raising money to pay for funeral expenses.

The woman, identified by relatives as Long Beach resident Sinuon Pream, was allegedly threatening people with a knife at a Jack in the Box near 7th Street and Bellflower Boulevard.

Authorities said police tried to convince Pream to surrender and even used a stun gun, but it was ineffective. Continuing to ignore orders, Pream at one point “advanced on them with a knife” and officers shot her. She was transported to a local hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Pream’s sister said she suffered from an undisclosed addiction for half her life.

“She tried to fight through it but lost herself through the years,” said Sopheap Diggs on Instagram.

Pream had “some troubled times,” including drug abuse, being in and out of jail, and mental illness, said Diana Chea, a family friend, on Facebook.

Diggs has set up a fundraising account on YouCaring where over $6,000 out of a $15,000 goal has been raised.

Diggs called her sister a good-hearted woman who was always known for her bright, fun and witty personality and positive energy.

“Her beautiful smile was imprinted on many people's lives,” Diggs wrote on the fundraising site. “One thing she will always be remembered by is her unconditional love for her children despite any position she was faced with.”

Photo courtesy of Sopheap Diggs.