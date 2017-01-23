Teens Rescued, Hospitalized After Rafting Down LA River During Rainstorm

Photo courtesy of the Long Beach Fire Department.

Two teenagers were pulled to safety by Long Beach’s Swift Water Rescue team from the Los Angeles River in North Long Beach after they decided to go rafting in the middle of Sunday’s winter rainstorm, according to fire officials.

The Long Beach Fire Department (LBFD) team responded to Long Beach Boulevard and the Los Angeles River at about 5:00PM, LBFD spokesman Jake Heflin.

“We dispatched resources at Long Beach Boulevard and the L.A. River to search for two individuals after their rafts were spotted empty in the river,” Heflin said.

Both individuals were evaluated and transported to a local area hospital! Please stay out of the flood channels! They are not a playground! pic.twitter.com/N5q7jSFriy — Long Beach Fire (@lbfd) January 23, 2017

Firefighters pulled one young man from the fast-moving current about 15 minutes later. At about 5:25PM, firefighters found the second teen who had managed to pull himself out of the water.

“They were evaluated by firefighters and transported to a hospital for treatment of possible exposure,” Heflin said.

Authorities said the rescued pair were 17 and 18 years old.

City News Service contributed to this report.