Woman Severely Injured Following Hit-and-Run in Long Beach

Police are searching for a motorist who fled the scene after hitting a female pedestrian in Long Beach Tuesday morning, leaving her on the road with severe injuries, authorities said.

The collision happened at about 6:00AM on the 600 block of Redondo Avenue, according to Long Beach Police Department (LBPD) spokeswoman Marlene Arrona.

The driver was traveling north on Redondo Avenue and fled the scene before police arrived.

When officers arrived, they found the woman in the roadway with severe injuries, Arrona said. She was transported by Long Beach Fire Department (LBFD) personnel to a local hospital in critical condition.

The suspect vehicle is described as a small compact car.

Redondo Avenue, between 6th and 7th streets, was closed this morning while Collision Investigation detectives investigated the incident.

No additional information was available at this time.