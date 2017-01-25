Pedestrian Struck and Seriously Injured by Car in Long Beach

Eastbound Spring Street at Bellflower Boulevard. Google Maps screenshot.

A man was hospitalized this morning after he was struck by a vehicle in Long Beach Wednesday morning, authorities said.

The crash between the pedestrian and vehicle happened at about 8:30AM on eastbound Spring Street and Bellflower Boulevard, according to Long Beach Police Department (LBPD) spokeswoman Marlene Arrona.

Long Beach paramedics transported the man in serious condition to a local hospital. The driver remained at the scene.

Eastbound Spring Street at Bellflower Boulevard remains closed as police investigate.

No other information is available at this time.