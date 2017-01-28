Over 100 Employees Laid Off By MemorialCare Health System at Three Local Hospitals

Less than three percent of employees in primarily “non-clinical areas” at Long Beach Memorial, Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach and Community Hospital Long Beach were laid off this week.

The layoffs of the 130 employees took place on Thursday and Friday, according to Long Beach Memorial spokeswoman Richele Steele.

The positions were across all levels and throughout all three hospitals, said Steele.

“Due to significant changes and challenges facing hospitals throughout the country and in local communities, Long Beach Memorial and its two sister hospitals in Long Beach announced a less than three percent reduction in staff, primarily in non-clinical areas,” said Long Beach Memorial CEO, John Bishop, in a statement.

When asked if the employees laid off would receive severance packages and any other type of help, Steele answered yes. The employees affected were offered career transition services and the opportunity to apply to open positions within the healthcare system, according to Bishop.

“Quality patient care is our number one priority,” said Steele. “We have not implemented any changes that would impact the safe quality care we deliver to the community.”

Hospitals in California and across the US are experiencing higher costs, decreasing reimbursement and increasing numbers of government-sponsored patients, with the three local hospitals as no exception, according to Bishop.

“Although the decision to rebalance a workforce is never an easy one, managing our resources prudently will allow us to be well positioned to serve our community into the future,” Bishop stated. “Long Beach Memorial has been serving the healthcare needs of its community for more than 100 years and our number one priority is offering exceptional care and service at all levels of the organization.”

The California Nurses Association did not respond to multiple requests for comment. We will update this article with any responses we receive.