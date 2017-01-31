Surf Community, Long Beach Mourns the Loss of Champion Waterwoman Sophia Tiaré Bartlow

Photo courtesy of Flhi Girls Surfing & Sports.

In a tragic turn of events near Oahu’s North Shore, Long Beach and the surfing community, lost a bright and shining light. Word spread quickly following several reports by Hawaiian news outlets that waterwoman and Sea Sister Sophia Tiaré Bartlow, 26, who grew up in Long Beach, passed away Saturday night after sustaining major injuries following a car accident.

The crash took place at approximately 10:15PM on Saturday in Waialua, according to the Honolulu Star Advertiser.

A 35-year-old Waialua man, identified as Sage Candelaria and said to be Bartlow’s boyfriend, according to Hawaii News Now, was speeding toward Kahuku on Waialua Beach Road when he lost control, crossed into the oncoming lane and hit a large tree in the front yard of a home.

Paramedics said Bartlow was unrestrained and was found rolled over near the vehicle. She was taken to a hospital in extreme critical condition where she was pronounced dead, according to the report.





The man was taken to the hospital in serious condition and was later arrested. He has since been released and is under investigation for first-degree negligent homicide, drunk driving and driving without a license. According to the advertiser’s report, police said “alcohol and excessive speed” were factors in the incident.

Bartlow was a national and world class Stand Up Paddle (SUP) surfer and racer, was nominated for the 2015 SUP Woman of the Year, was the 2014 US SUP Tour national champion and the US SUP Surfing longboard and shortboard champion. She was both the Hawaii and West Coast state shortboard champion and the California state champion for the longboard.

She was also a recipient of the Most Inspirational Surfer award at the Miss Malibu Pro Women’s Longboarding Invitational in 2014, given in memory of Diane Sanders, a Malibu surfing legend who lost her life to breast cancer in 2009.

As a student at Woodrow Wilson Classical High School, Bartlow made waves as Wilson’s first individual state champion and as a four-year varsity letterman surfer. She also joined her mother, Jericho Poppler, world champion longboarder and founder of the Women’s International Surfing Association, as the 201st athlete to be added to Wilson’s athletic hall of fame.

She would go on to earn her bachelor’s degree from the University of Hawaii in 2013, making the dean's list as a cultural anthropology major.

Bartlow had a goal of obtaining 2017 world titles in stand up paddle surfing and racing, according to the Honolulu Star Advertiser. She had created a GoFundMe page in 2015 to garner support to achieve those dreams.

In a 2015 interview with surfboardmagazinepr.com regarding her nomination for SUP Woman of the Year, Bartlow said, “I am [a] third generation waterwoman of Long Beach, California, grateful to be who I am and come from where I do.”

When asked what advice she would give to the surfing community, Bartlow responded, “Life is a gift. We are immensely blessed to be surfers. In my view, life is not just [a] gift to take, take, take and deplete. We, especially as surfers have a responsibility, a kuleana, a dharma to protect the ocean and land that constantly gives to us. Everyone always says, ‘Take Care’ but what I have learned from my experience and especially from the Hawaiian’s is to Malama. To not just take care but to give care in return.”

“Longboarding champ, SUP racer and the girl with a great golden smile. That’s how Sophia Tiaré Bartlow will always be remembered,” Standup Journal included in their write-up about her passing.

We will update this article if and when news is shared regarding a memorial service.