Man Killed by Hit-and-Run Driver on Anaheim Street

A pedestrian was killed this morning after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in Long Beach, authorities said.

The man was found dead at the scene by police and firefighters on the segment of Anaheim Street that stretches over the Los Angeles River, according to Long Beach Police Department (LBPD) spokesman Sgt. Brad Johnson.

Johnson said a citizen flagged down officers at about 2:50AM regarding the fatally injured pedestrian.

As a result, Anaheim Street was closed for several hours as was the eastbound Anaheim Street offramps from the northbound and southbound 710 Freeway.

The victim’s name was not immediately released and police do not have information on the suspect at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the incident should contact the LBPD Collision Investigation Detail at (562) 570-7344. Anonymous tips may be submitted through “LA Crime Stoppers” by calling 1 (800) 222-TIPS (8477).