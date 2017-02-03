St. Mary’s Medical Center Combats Bullying with Bobbie Smith Elementary

St. Mary’s Medical Center partnered with Bobbie Smith Elementary last Wednesday to mark the annual Kids for Peace Great Kindness Challenge.

The Great Kindness Challenge, according to the Kids for Peace website, “is one day devoted to performing as many acts of kindness as possible.”

Dignity Health Southern California, which operates St. Mary’s, partners with Kids for Peace each year to help prevent bullying and “spread kindness in our communities,” said Megan Martinez of Dignity Health’s marketing department in a statement.

This year, St. Mary’s doctors, nurses and administrators helped students from Bobbie Smith Elementary create a “labyrinth of kindness.” The labyrinth was constructed from 300 stones which were painted by the students to demonstrate what kindness means to them.

Kids for Peace is a global non-profit organization with chapters in North and South America, Europe, Asia, Africa and Australia.



Besides the Great Kindness Challenge, the group also sponsors events such as the Peace Pledge Tour, the Peace Day Challenge, Party for Peace and Geeks for Peace.