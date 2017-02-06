Sunday Night Virginia Country Club Fire Leaves Family of Four Displaced

The Long Beach Fire Department (LBFD) responded Sunday night to a two-alarm fire in Virginia Country Club.

At 10:22PM, units were dispatched to the house fire on the 4200 block of Country Club Drive, according to the LBFD.

After the smoke alarms sounded on the second floor, the family of four was able to evacuate themselves.

Arriving units were met with “heavy fire and smoke showing through the roof of the large, two-story home,” according to LBFD officials.

A 2nd Alarm assignment was reported for additional resources and manpower.

Following an “aggressive” fire attack lasting nearly an hour, the fire was extinguished.

While the body of the fire was primarily limited to the attic, salvage and overhaul operations were initiated and the family was displaced due to the extensive damage caused to the structure.

The origin of the fire remains under investigation.