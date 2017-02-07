Suspicious Devices Near Atlantic and Artesia Cause Evacuation of Homes and Businesses

Businesses and residences near Atlantic Avenue and Artesia Boulevard were evacuated this morning during an investigation into two suspicious devices later rendered safe, according to the Long Beach Police Department (LBPD).

Officers were called to the North Long Beach intersection at 8:35AM regarding a suspicious device, according to LBPD spokeswoman Marlene Arrona. When they arrived, they discovered two devices and subsequently called the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) bomb squad for assistance.

Nearby businesses and residences were evacuated and streets were closed down, including Artesia Boulevard, between the 710 Freeway and Atlantic Avenue.

The bomb squad eventually rendered the two devices safe and impacted areas returned to normal within two hours of the initial report, Arrona said.