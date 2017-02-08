Long Beach Lands in Top 10 for Best Cities to Have a Relaxing Retirement

Image courtesy of SmartAsset.

SmartAsset, a New York-based personal finance company, ranked Long Beach as the seventh best place to retire in a report released today.

Key findings from the study found that eight of the top 10 cities are located in California and Florida, several of those cities are close to beaches and most cities chosen had a population average of about 228,000.

SmartAsset gathered data on several factors, including average effective tax rate, healthcare costs, what percentage of the population is 65 years of age and over, the crime rate per 100,000 residents and the number of warm days.

Also taken into consideration were the number of personal care service establishments, such as nail salons and massage parlors, the number of medical care establishments per 10,000 residents, the number of museums and historical sites per 100,000 residents and, finally, median housing costs.

While Long Beach’s housing costs landed on the expensive side like many other California cities, with median monthly costs around $1,200 on average, healthcare costs were highlighted as the 21st-lowest in the country.

There were also 655 medical establishments counted in the city and 798 personal care service establishments measured per 100,000 residents.

Data from SmartAsset showed average monthly healthcare costs to be about $548, saying retirees will have easy access to healthcare and personal care establishments.

The number one place to retire was Pembroke Pines, Florida and the 25th best place to retire was Corona, California.

You can find out more about how Long Beach ranked here.