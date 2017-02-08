HUD Awards Long Beach Continuum of Care $7.6 Million Grant to Fight Homelessness

The Long Beach Continuum of Care was awarded a $7.6 million grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to provide services to those who are experiencing homelessness in Long Beach, city officials announced today.

“Homelessness is a multi-layered issue that affects the entire community,” said Mayor Robert Garcia in a statement. “The Long Beach Continuum of Care is an exemplary model of service providers who are dedicated to getting people housed, and keeping people from falling back into homelessness.”

Led by the Long Beach Department of Health and Human Services, the Long Beach CoC will fund 11 organizations, that together provide 20 projects, including transitional and permanent housing and supportive services to individuals and families experiencing homelessness.

The CoC also leverages additional community resources, such as Community Development Block Grants, Emergency Solutions Grants, Home Investment Partnerships Program, Section 8, the Mental Health Services Act, among others, according to officials.

These services are coordinated through the Multi-Service Center, which operates as the CoC’s coordinated entry system providing intake and assessment, officials stated.

“The Long Beach CoC has shifted funds over the last couple years to fund projects that are the highest performing, grounded in best practice, and focused on success,” said Kelly Colopy, director of Health and Human Services, in a statement. “We recognize that we cannot address this issue alone and are working diligently with City, County, State and Federal partners to ensure positive outcomes for our community and for the nation.”

The funding period is from July 1, 2016, through June 30, 2017. The city applies every year to HUD for these funds to support CoC efforts, officials stated.

The MSC, located at 1301 West 12th Street in Long Beach, averages 13,000 client visits annually, making it the primary point of entry for men, women and families seeking assistance throughout the City. If you require assistance, or have questions regarding homeless services, please contact the Multi-Service Center at (562) 570-4500.