Long Beach Liquor Store Sells Powerball Ticket Worth $2.1 Million Following Last Night’s Draw

A Long Beach liquor store sold a $2.1 million Powerball ticket after someone matched five of six numbers in last night’s draw, California Lottery officials announced today.

The winning ticket was sold at EJN Mini Mart, located at 2221 Palo Verde Avenue, in the city’s Los Altos neighborhood. The ticket matched the numbers 49, 20, 42, 14 and 66 but missed the red Powerball number, which was 5. The exact worth of the ticket is $2,120,302.00.

The ticket has not yet been claimed, according to lottery officials who strongly encourage last night’s winner to immediately sign the back of their ticket in ink and keep it in a safe place until they can get to one of the nine California Lottery district office locations.

The winner has 180 days from the date of the draw to claim their prize.

There were two other tickets sold with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number, one each in Pennsylvania and Georgia, the Multi-State Lottery Association, which conducts the game, announced. They are each worth $1 million.

California law requires major payoffs of lottery games to be paid on a pari-mutuel basis.

There were no tickets sold with all six numbers and the estimated jackpot was $255 million.

The odds of matching all five numbers and a Powerball number is one in about 293 million, according to the Powerball website. The overall chance of winning a prize is one in 24.87.

Powerball is played in 44 states, plus the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

