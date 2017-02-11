City and County Officials Ask Residents to Report Damages Caused by Recent Storms

The City of Long Beach and Los Angeles County are asking residents and businesses who have had property damaged by recent storms to fill out a survey to help determine their impact.

“Long Beach residents and businesses that experienced damage are encouraged to complete the damage assessment survey, available at www.211LA.org by clicking on the Damage Assessment Survey banner” said the Long Beach City Manager’s Office in a statement.

While the city is tracking storm damage, filling out the survey is not an application for financial assistance for any repairs.

City officials said that any damage done to private property that was caused by public property should be filed in a claim with the city clerk, so that they can be reimbursed. However, the city does not have a program set up to reimburse residents who have property damage from non-public property causes, such as flooding.

@RobertGarciaLB the city was here quick. I love my city. pic.twitter.com/U2fvDaD78D — Leo Villa Real (@BruinLeo) January 23, 2017

Individuals can file claims at the city clerk's office for cases such as the one pictured above, during which a tree on public property damaged a parked car during last month's severe rainstorm. Twitter photos by Leo Villa Real.

“Depending on the total losses in the region, residents and businesses may be eligible for low-interest, long-term disaster assistance loans,” the City’s statement said. “Even if damages are manageable or are covered by insurance, completing the survey will help other residents in the region.”

Similarly, Los Angeles county officials are asking residents and businesses to report any damages sustained during winter storms.

“With about two months of the winter season remaining, it is important residents become familiar with a process the Office of Emergency Management conducts to report property damages caused by the recent storms,” county officials said in a statement.

To fill out the damage surveys or learn more information, click here or call 2-1-1.