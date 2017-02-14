Long Beach Airport Terminal Briefly Evacuated Due to Suspicious Package

A Long Beach Airport (LGB) terminal was briefly evacuated Tuesday after a TSA dog alerted officials to a suspicious package, according to LGB officials.

The Historic Terminal, and a 500-foot area surrounding it, was evacuated after the TSA dog sat in front of a package indicating it could be suspicious, LGB spokeswoman Stephanie Montuya-Morisky said.

The incident happened at about 11:45AM and prompted assistance by personnel with the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department (LASD), who, an hour later, were able to confirm the package was safe.

No flights were impacted by the incident though police did close roads near Lakewood Boulevard and Donald Douglas Drive for about an hour while the investigation took place.

The package was eventually released back to the owner.