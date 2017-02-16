Goodwill SOLAC to Honor Former County Supervisor Don Knabe at Annual Awards Banquet

Former L.A. Supervisor Don Knabe will be honored by Goodwill, Serving the People of Southern Los Angeles County (SOLAC) at its “Celebrate the Power of Work” awards dinner Wednesday, February 22 at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Downtown Long Beach.

The annual awards event is meant to honor a “deserving community leader as well as inspiring individuals who now lead successful careers through Goodwill SOLAC’s job programs,” according to a statement from Goodwill.

Knabe, who will be receiving the Community Leader Award, was first elected as District Four supervisor in 1996, and was continually reelected until his retirement in 2016.

District Four is home to more than 2 million residents, and includes areas such as Long Beach, Marina del Rey and Catalina Island.

While a member of the L.A. County Board of Supervisors, Knabe established the Safe Surrender program, which allows someone to safely surrender an infant within 72 hours of birth as long as the child shows no signs of abuse. Knabe also raised awareness of child sex trafficking in L.A., and advocated for stricter sentencing for those found guilty of buying and selling children.

Knabe also hosts the annual Knabe Cup, a California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) sanctioned golf tournament between high schools in the Fourth District.

In addition to honoring Knabe, Goodwill SOLAC will recognize three people who have gone through Goodwill’s jobs program and who have transformed their lives.

Goodwill SOLAC will also recognize the Goodwill Employer of the Year, for hiring graduates and other participants of its jobs program, and the Community Partner of the Year.

Wednesday’s awards dinner will be hosted by Pat Prescott from 94.7 The Wave.

The evening will start with a 6:00PM silent auction, with dinner and the awards beginning at 7:00PM.

All proceeds from the night will go toward funding Goodwill SOLAC’s job training and placement programs.

In addition to community and business leaders, the general public is invited to attend. Tickets are $85 per person and can be purchased here.

The Hyatt Regency Hotel is located at 200 South Pine Avenue.

Above, left: file photo.