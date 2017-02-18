Winter Storm Causes Power Outages, Flooding, Property Damage and Closures Citywide

All Long Beach city parks have been temporarily shut down, beaches should be avoided and a flash flood warning is in effect due to safety concerns from the current storm, according to city officials.

Hours after intense rain hit the city today, Long Beach City Health Officer Dr. Anissa Davis issued a rain advisory for recreational beaches and bays in the City of Long Beach.

“After any significant rainfall, unhealthy conditions may result from increased runoff from storm drain outlets and rivers, which eventually reach the City’s beaches,” officials said in a statement. “Recreational swimming areas should be avoided for three days following the end of a rainstorm.”

There have been multiple reports of power outages, according to Southern California Edison’s (SCE) website.

As of Friday evening, SCE had three major outages reported near the traffic circle, the intersection of the 405 and 710 freeways and the Long Beach Airport. To check the status of a power outage near you, click here.

Flights in and out of Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) have also been delayed or cancelled. Eight arriving flights and 16 departing flights from LAX were canceled between midnight and noon today. Additionally, about 400 arriving flights and 200 departing flights were delayed.

The Long Beach Airport as experienced only two canceled flights, according to flightstats.com

According to Southwest Airlines, flights may be delayed or canceled for the Burbank Los Angeles, Long Beach, Oakland, Ontario, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco and San Jose airports.

In addition, many city officials and residents have taken to social media to alert others of damages done around town due to the heavy rain and winds, including Post staff, who witnessed an office door get unhinged and shattered by the strong winds.

Check out some other damages reported or warnings given around the city:

PW has rcvd. multiple calls about downed trees, like this one near Blair Field - please call (562) 570-2700 to report downed trees pic.twitter.com/y1iBxkRs1w — LB Public Works (@LBPublicWorks) February 17, 2017

LOL at the roads in Long Beach .... #gmfupic.twitter.com/o6QcxuGw8H — Henry Situ (@HenrySitu) February 18, 2017

In a Facebook post, Mayor Robert Garcia said that any residents who experience flooding or need assistance during the storm can call (562) 435-6711. However, in cases of emergencies call 9-1-1.

Long Beach residents who experience property damage during the storm are encouraged to fill out the Los Angeles County Damage Assessment Survey, which can be found here.

City News Service contributed to this report.