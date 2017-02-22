Boys & Girls Clubs of Long Beach  

Local First Bank Branch Donates $2.5K to Boys & Girls Clubs of Long Beach’s College Readiness Program

First Bank Bixby Knolls Branch Manager Kris Allen, left, presents a $2,500 contribution to Don Rodriguez, CEO for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Long Beach. At right is First Bank Regional Manager Robert Renteria. Photo courtesy of First Bank.

The Bixby Knolls branch of First Bank recently donated $2,500 to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Long Beach “Diplomas 2 Degrees” program, the organization announced yesterday.

The donation will allow up to 40 high school students in the program make four to five visits to local colleges, according to First Bank.

“The Boys & Girls Clubs of Long Beach does really meaningful and impactful work in our community and we were happy to support the ‘Diplomas 2 Degrees’ program,’’ said Kris Allen, senior branch manager at First Bank’s Bixby Knolls branch, in an email. “College readiness is very important for teen-agers, and this program enables them to take those next important educational steps towards a post-secondary education and career success.”

The “Diplomas 2 Degrees” program provides a range of services to guide students as they work toward high school graduation and prepare for post-secondary education and career success, officials stated.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Long Beach, composed of 13 facilities located across the city, has been helping underprivileged youth reach academic and personal success since 1939.

