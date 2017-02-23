DUI Checkpoint Scheduled in Long Beach Police’s East Division This Weekend

The Long Beach Police Department (LBPD) Traffic Section will conduct a DUI/Drivers License Checkpoint this Saturday in the city’s East Patrol Division, it was announced.

The checkpoint will be conducted between 7:00PM and 3:00AM and is part of the LBPD’s ongoing efforts to reduce DUI related incidents.

Using DUI checkpoints and DUI saturation patrols lower the number of persons killed and injured in alcohol or drug impaired crashes, according to the announcement.

“Research shows that crashes involving an impaired driver can be reduced by up to 20 percent when well-publicized proactive DUI operations are conducted routinely,” stated the release.

Over the past three years, Long Beach police have investigated 999 DUI collisions, which have taken 10 lives and resulted in 344 injuries.

Studies have shown that 30 percent of California drivers in fatal crashes had one or more drugs in their systems, while a study of active drivers showed more tested positive for drugs that may impair driving (14 percent) in comparison to alcohol (7.3 percent). Of the drugs, marijuana was reported as the most prevalent, at 7.4 percent under the influence of the drug.

The LBPD recommended people recognize that drunk driving is preventable with proper planning, and encouraged the use of the California Office of Traffic Safety Designated Driver VIP (DDVIP) mobile app, which is now available for mobile download. Through the app users can locate establishments that offer incentives for participating in the app, which helps users order a sober ride from Uber, Lyft or Curb, all through one screen.

Funding for this DUI operation is provided to the Long Beach Police Department by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, reminding everyone to ‘Report Drunk Driver – Call 9-1-1.