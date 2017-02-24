Man Hospitalized Following Attempted Suicide at Long Beach Courthouse

Magnolia Avenue, between 3rd Street and Broadway, was closed for a period of time as authorities handled an attempted suicide incident inside the Governor George Deukmejian Courthouse. Photos by Michaela Kwoka-Coleman.

Authorities were able to talk down a man attempting to commit suicide inside the Governor George Deukmejian Courthouse Tuesday afternoon, according to Long Beach officials.

Long Beach Police Department negotiators “were successful in bringing the incident to a positive conclusion,” LBPD spokeswoman Cynthia Arrona said.

LBPD was called to the the courthouse at 10:22AM, after a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputy officer observed the man on the ledge of the fifth floor, according to Arrona.

The officer called emergency responders and began a dialogue with the individual until LBPD arrived at the scene.

Long Beach Fire Department and Los Angeles County Fire Department was also called to the scene, with first responders waiting at the ground floor of the courthouse with emergency medical services and a deployed rescue air cushion.

First responders inside the downtown Long Beach courthouse where a man attempted to commit suicide.

The incident resulted in the closure of Magnolia Avenue, between 3rd Street and Broadway, to vehicles for a certain amount of time.

The individual is reported to be between the ages of 25 to 30 and is resident of Long Beach.

Authorities did not specify why the man was at the building, stating only that “he had business at the courthouse.”

After LBPD successfully talked the man down he was taken into custody and transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

The investigation is ongoing.

A man who attempted to commit suicide inside the Governor George Deukmejian Courthouse is escorted out by police.