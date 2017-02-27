DUI Checkpoint Nets One Arrest; Motorcycle Safety Enforcement Operation Cancelled

The DUI/Drivers License checkpoint that took place on Saturday night at the intersection of Ocean Boulevard and Cherry Avenue, conducted by the Long Beach Police Department (LBPD) Traffic Section, netted one arrest.

Between 7:00PM and 3:00AM, of the 1,566 vehicles that traveled through the checkpoint, 367 were screened, resulting in the one DUI-Alcohol suspect arrested, seven drivers cited/arrested for operating a vehicle unlicensed or with a suspended/revoked license and five citations issued for unsafe driving, according to the LBPD.

Highly visible enforcement operations, such as DUI/Drivers License checkpoints, have shown to lower DUI deaths and injuries. Motorists are encouraged to download the Designated Driver VIP (DDVIP) free mobile app, which offers incentives to designated sober drivers.

The Motorcycle Safety Enforcement Operation originally scheduled for Sunday was cancelled due to rain, therefore no results will be posted, according to LBPD spokeswoman Marlene Arrona.

The checkpoint was funded by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, reminding everyone to ‘Report Drunk Driver – Call 9-1-1’.