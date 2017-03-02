Murder  

Two Gunshot Victims Found in North Long Beach, One Found Dead at the Scene

On Tuesday night around 7:04PM, Long Beach police responded to an unknown trouble call near Long Beach Boulevard and 48th Street.

Story continued below.
S P O N S O R

Arriving officers found two victims who sustained gunshot injuries, according to the LBPD.

Long Beach Fire Department personnel transported a male adult victim to a local hospital in stable condition and determined another male adult victim dead at the scene.

The Los Angeles County Coroner will make positive identification and notify next of kin.

A motive for the shooting is unknown and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Long Beach Police Homicide Detail at (562) 570-7244. Anonymous tips may be submitted through "LA Crime Stoppers" by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), downloading the "P3 Tips" app to your smart phone (available at the Apple App store and Google Play), or visiting the site here.

Share this:

NEVER MISS A STORY

°F

MORE »

Latest Comment