Two Gunshot Victims Found in North Long Beach, One Found Dead at the Scene

On Tuesday night around 7:04PM, Long Beach police responded to an unknown trouble call near Long Beach Boulevard and 48th Street.

Arriving officers found two victims who sustained gunshot injuries, according to the LBPD.

Long Beach Fire Department personnel transported a male adult victim to a local hospital in stable condition and determined another male adult victim dead at the scene.

The Los Angeles County Coroner will make positive identification and notify next of kin.

A motive for the shooting is unknown and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Long Beach Police Homicide Detail at (562) 570-7244. Anonymous tips may be submitted through "LA Crime Stoppers" by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), downloading the "P3 Tips" app to your smart phone (available at the Apple App store and Google Play), or visiting the site here.