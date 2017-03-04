Bottles of Unknown Substance Emitting Gas Left Atop Outdoor Heater at Cafe Sevilla Prompts Street Closure

Two plastic bottles filled with an unknown liquid substance found outside a downtown restaurant caused the temporary closure of roads Thursday morning, authorities said. An assessment of the substance determined the product was not a threat.

Long Beach fire personnel who responded to “an unknown type of incident” at Cafe Sevilla at 7:38AM determined that a bottle of an unknown substance was off-gassing, Long Beach Fire Department (LBFD) spokesman Jake Heflin said.

That bottle had been placed on an outdoor propane-heated fireplace along with another bottle that had melted by the time fire personnel arrived.

Fire personnel then requested the Hazardous Material team to do an assessments of the substance. Once assessed, it was determined that the product was not a threat and was a mixture of sugar, alcohol and water, Heflin said.

All “shelter in place” requests were lifted at that time, as were street closures.

It is not known who placed the bottles on the outdoor heater.