Older Man Dies After Running into Motorist’s Path Saturday Evening

An older man died after he apparently ran in front of a car Saturday evening in the city’s East Village neighborhood, according to the Long Beach Police Department (LBPD).

Police responded to the incident at 7th Street and Olive Avenue at 5:52PM. Upon arrival, officers learned that Long Beach fire personnel transported an elderly male pedestrian to a local hospital in critical condition after a motorist driving a gray 2011 Nissan Versa collided with him, according to a release from the LBPD.

The driver, a 28-year-old Santa Rosa man, remained at the scene during the investigation.

“Long Beach police found that the male pedestrian, for an unknown reason, ran off the southwest corner of 7th Street and Olive into the path of the 2011 Nissan that was traveling eastbound on 7th Street and had a green traffic light to continue through the intersection of Olive Avenue,” officials said in the release. “The driver of the Nissan had no time to stop prior to colliding with the pedestrian.”

The pedestrian, who has not been identified at this time, was later pronounced dead at a Long Beach hospital, officials said.

Anyone who may have information regarding this incident is asked to call Long Beach Police Department Collision Investigation Detail Detective David Lauro at (562) 570-7355.