Body of Long Beach Teen Found Washed Ashore in Huntington Beach

The body of an 18-year-old Long Beach man was found washed ashore in Huntington Beach Friday morning after the victim went missing last weekend.

Shawn Lim’s body was found on the shoreline at 11th Street at 9:15AM on Friday, according to Huntington Beach Marine Safety Lt. Claude Panis.

Lim went missing Saturday, February 25 at Bolsa Chica State Beach along with two other swimmers reported missing by a good Samaritan at 5:14PM that day.

While the two other swimmers were eventually rescued and taken to local hospitals, the U.S. Coast Guard identified Lim as the swimmer who failed to resurface about 50 to 100 yards from the beach.

The Coast Guard sent a helicopter and a 45-foot rescue boat to conduct a search. L.A. County lifeguards also took part in the search, but could not locate him. The search was suspended the next morning.

City News Service contributed to this report.

Thumbnail image courtesy of Huntington Beach Marine Safety Division.