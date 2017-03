A man’s body was found in the Los Angeles River in Long Beach Monday afternoon, according to authorities.

Police were dispatched to the river at Del Amo Boulevard at 2:31PM and, upon arrival, Long Beach Police Department (LBPD) and Long Beach Fire Department (LBFD) personnel located a man in the water.

He was determined to be dead at the scene with no obvious signs of trauma, LBPD spokesman Sgt. Brad Johnson said.

The coroner’s office is investigating the death.