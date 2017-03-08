Long Beach Airport to Allow Rideshare Companies to Pick Up During Upcoming Pilot Program

A pilot program to allow the operation of rideshare companies at Long Beach Airport (LGB) will begin Wednesday, April 5, the City of Long Beach announced this week.

As part of the program, Transportation Network Companies (TNCs) such as Uber, Lyft, Wingz and See Jane Go will be permitted to pick up at LGB; previously they were only allowed to drop off passengers. Previously, users of TNCs could hail them from Long Beach Airport but would have to walk with baggage in tow across Lakewood Boulevard to legally catch their rids.

The trial run adds TNCs to a list, albeit temporarily, of several hundred bus, van, limousine and luxury car companies approved for pick up at LGB.

“The TNC pilot program will enhance the travel experience and increase accessibility to Long Beach,” Mayor Robert Garcia said in a statement. “This is a great opportunity to modernize our regulations and allow taxis and ride-share companies an environment to compete fairly while still improving services for travelers.”

TNCs, ground transportation service provides and the public were invited to participate in a February 1 meeting to discuss the proposed changes to the airport’s transportation program, as well as the attached fees. A survey conducted by LGB staff also found that 87 percent of the traveling public would use TNCs if made available, according to the release.

“Our study findings showed that adding TNC travel as an option to our passengers will benefit both travelers and the airport,” Airport Director Jess L. Romo said in a statement. “The pilot program will evaluate usage, infrastructure needs, airport revenue impacts, and enforcement, so we can continue to offer the high level of customer service which we are known for and still strive to provide a level playing field for all ground transportation operators at Long Beach Airport.”

A $3.00 per-trip fee will be required of TNCs, while fixed permitting fees will be updated for taxis, limousines and shuttles, according to the release.