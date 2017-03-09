Beach Streets Grand Prix View to Open the Track to Pedestrians, Bicyclists, Skaters

File photo

The official date for the fifth annual Grand Prix View has been announced, where the public is invited to walk, bike, roller skate and enjoy the same track that the world’s best Indy Car drivers will speed through the following week.

On Tuesday, March 28 from 11:30AM to 1:00PM, the track will be closed to non-motorized forms of transportation, including your own two feet.

“The Grand Prix View is a great opportunity to exercise, socialize with friends and coworkers, and experience the twists and turns of the race track that will be used by some of the best race car drivers in the world,” Mayor Robert Garcia said in a statement.

“Downtown Long Beach is the most exciting place to be when the Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach comes to town,” Councilmember Jeannine Pearce said in a statement. “The Grand Prix View is a wonderful way to check out the race track up close and personal.”

The track can be accessed at Hart Place and Seaside Way, south of Ocean Boulevard. Free parking will be available at the Terrace Theatre parking structure. There will be no motorized vehicles allowed; no animals, except service animals, are permitted.

The Grand Prix View is a Beach Streets Open Street event, sponsored by the city and the Grand Prix Association of Long Beach. By repurposing streets for bicyclists, pedestrians, and other non-motorized users, cities are encouraged to consider other ways our streets can be used.

For more information, visit the the website here or call (562) 570-5333.