Southern End of Long Beach Freeway to Close Sunday for Annual Maintenance

The southern end of the Long Beach (710) Freeway will be closed Sunday for annual maintenance, city officials announced today.

The northbound and southbound lanes of the freeway will be closed south of Anaheim Street from 4:00AM to noon.

The following ramps will be closed:

Southbound 710 Downtown off-ramps that access 6th Street, Broadway and Golden Avenue exits

Northbound 710 on-ramps from Shoreline Drive, Ocean Boulevard, 3rd Street and 7th Street

Harbor Scenic Drive will not be affected by the closure. Signs will inform motorists of detours.

Sunday’s project will focus on street repairs; traffic signs and lights; pavement markings; tree trimming; graffiti removal; landscape maintenance and improvements; guardrail maintenance; and street sweeping, according to city officials.