Nine-Year-Old Long Beach Boy Missing; LBPD Asking for Public’s Help

The Long Beach Police Department (LBPD) is asking for the public’s help locating nine-year-old Ramon Gutierrez, who went missing this morning after leaving school at 9:45AM.

Gutierrez has black hair, brown eyes, is 4’ 8” and weighs 86 pounds.



He was last seen Thursday at 9:45AM at Pine Avenue and Anaheim Street in Long Beach and was wearing a red shirt, dark jeans and black and white Star Wars shoes, according to the LBPD's description.



Gutierrez left school at 9:45AM in the area of 700 Locust Avenue, was on foot and was followed by a school employee who lost sight of him near the aforementioned intersection.

The photo above was taken a week ago. Gutierrez had minor surgery on his left eyebrow, causing a red streak or scratch on his left cheek, according to the announcement.

Anyone with information on the location of Ramon Gutierrez is urged to call the Long Beach Police Department at (562) 435-6711.