DUI Checkpoint, Motorcycle Safety Enforcement Operation Scheduled in Long Beach this Weekend

The Long Beach Police Department (LBPD) announced that it will schedule a DUI/Drivers License Checkpoint and specialized Motorcycle Safety Enforcement Operation this weekend.

The checkpoint will take place Saturday, March 25 from 7:00PM to 3:00AM in the South Patrol Division, authorities said.

“Officers will look for signs of alcohol and/or drug impairment with officers checking drivers for proper licensing, delaying motorists only momentarily. When possible, specially trained officers will be available to evaluate those suspected of drug-impaired driving, which now accounts for a growing number of impaired driving crashes,” officials said in a statement.

The motorcycle operation—which will include extra officers patrolling areas frequented by drivers and riders that lead to motorcycle crashes—will take place Sunday, March 26.

“Operations like this are aimed at curbing any more increases in motorcycle deaths and sending the numbers back downward,” officials said in a statement. “Over the course of the past three years, motorcycle-involved collisions have resulted in 315 fatal and injury crashes.”