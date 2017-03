A Long Beach man was killed when his motorcycle crashed with a vehicle in Garden Grove on Friday.

Eric Jacobs, 53, died two hours after the 9:30AM crash on the eastbound Garden Grove (22) Freeway at Euclid Street, according to the Orange County coroner’s office which identified him on Sunday.

Jacobs was treated at the scene by paramedics who took him to UC Irvine Medical Center in Orange.

No other injuries were immediately reported.

