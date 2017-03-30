Crash Between Motorized Bike and Vehicle Sends Teen to Local Hospital

A teen riding a motorized bicycle was transported to a local hospital Wednesday afternoon after he collided with a vehicle in Long Beach, authorities said.

The crash between the vehicle and pocket bike happened at 20th Street and Lewis Avenue and was reported to authorities at about 4:30PM, according to Long Beach Police Department (LBPD) spokeswoman Marlene Arrona.

Paramedics transported the victim, described as a male about 18 years of age, to a local hospital, Long Beach Fire Department (LBFD) spokesman Jake Heflin said. His condition is unknown.

The investigation is ongoing.