Multiple Citations Issued During LBPD Motorcycle Safety Operation

A Motorcycle Safety Enforcement Operation conducted Sunday night by the Long Beach Police Department (LBPD) throughout the city was labeled a success, officials announced Tuesday.

During the operation, LBPD looked for unsafe driving by both motorcyclists and motorists.

Officers made the following enforcements:

Conducted 63 traffic enforcement stops

Cited 34 motorcyclists for unsafe driving

Cited three motorcyclists for not having a motorcycle endorsement on their driver’s license

Cited 10 drivers for unsafe driving

Cited two unlicensed drivers

According to California collision data, the primary causes of motorcycle-involved crashes include speeding, unsafe turning and impairment due to alcohol or drugs.

Within the last three years, there have been 15 deaths and 277 injuries due to motorcycle-involved accidents in Long Beach.

LBPD recommends the following safety tips:

For riders:

Ride with lights on during daylight hours

Use your lane position to increase visibility; change lanes only when there is ample room

Match your speed to surrounding traffic

Always wear a DOT compliant helmet and brightly colored, protective clothing

For drivers:

Look twice for motorcyclists, especially when entering the roadway, turning or changing lanes

Motorcyclist are allowed in HOV lanes unless prohibited by signage

Riders are encouraged to receive safety training from the California Motorcyclist Safety Program.