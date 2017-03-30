Motorcycle Safety  

Multiple Citations Issued During LBPD Motorcycle Safety Operation

A Motorcycle Safety Enforcement Operation conducted Sunday night by the Long Beach Police Department (LBPD) throughout the city was labeled a success, officials announced Tuesday.

During the operation, LBPD looked for unsafe driving by both motorcyclists and motorists.

Officers made the following enforcements:

  • Conducted 63 traffic enforcement stops
  • Cited 34 motorcyclists for unsafe driving
  • Cited three motorcyclists for not having a motorcycle endorsement on their driver’s license
  • Cited 10 drivers for unsafe driving
  • Cited two unlicensed drivers
 

According to California collision data, the primary causes of motorcycle-involved crashes include speeding, unsafe turning and impairment due to alcohol or drugs.

Within the last three years, there have been 15 deaths and 277 injuries due to motorcycle-involved accidents in Long Beach.

LBPD recommends the following safety tips:

For riders:

  • Ride with lights on during daylight hours
  • Use your lane position to increase visibility; change lanes only when there is ample room
  • Match your speed to surrounding traffic
  • Always wear a DOT compliant helmet and brightly colored, protective clothing

For drivers:

  • Look twice for motorcyclists, especially when entering the roadway, turning or changing lanes
  • Motorcyclist are allowed in HOV lanes unless prohibited by signage

Riders are encouraged to receive safety training from the California Motorcyclist Safety Program.

