Multiple Citations Issued During LBPD Motorcycle Safety Operation

A Motorcycle Safety Enforcement Operation conducted Sunday night by the Long Beach Police Department (LBPD) throughout the city was labeled a success, officials announced Tuesday.
During the operation, LBPD looked for unsafe driving by both motorcyclists and motorists.
Officers made the following enforcements:
- Conducted 63 traffic enforcement stops
- Cited 34 motorcyclists for unsafe driving
- Cited three motorcyclists for not having a motorcycle endorsement on their driver’s license
- Cited 10 drivers for unsafe driving
- Cited two unlicensed drivers
According to California collision data, the primary causes of motorcycle-involved crashes include speeding, unsafe turning and impairment due to alcohol or drugs.
Within the last three years, there have been 15 deaths and 277 injuries due to motorcycle-involved accidents in Long Beach.
LBPD recommends the following safety tips:
For riders:
- Ride with lights on during daylight hours
- Use your lane position to increase visibility; change lanes only when there is ample room
- Match your speed to surrounding traffic
- Always wear a DOT compliant helmet and brightly colored, protective clothing
For drivers:
- Look twice for motorcyclists, especially when entering the roadway, turning or changing lanes
- Motorcyclist are allowed in HOV lanes unless prohibited by signage
Riders are encouraged to receive safety training from the California Motorcyclist Safety Program.